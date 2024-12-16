"AITA for not inviting my brother to my wedding after what he did at the proposal?"

I (27F) am getting married next spring, and I recently decided not to invite my older brother, Jake (30M). This has caused a huge family drama, and now I’m questioning whether I’m overreacting.

For some context, Jake has always been the family jokester. Growing up, his pranks were harmless, but as we’ve gotten older, he doesn’t seem to know where to draw the line. His humor can feel more like making a spectacle of others than just a laugh.

A few months ago, my fiancé Liam (28M) proposed to me. He planned something simple but meaningful—a picnic at the park where we had our first date. He had set up flowers, candles, and my favorite food, and it was supposed to be just us.