'AITA for not inviting my brother’s girlfriend to Thanksgiving? 'She ruined last year’s dinner.'?

I (32F) host Thanksgiving every year for my family. Last year, my brother (29M) brought his new girlfriend, Emily (28F), to dinner. I had never met her before, but I wanted to make her feel welcome.
Everything was fine until we sat down to eat. Emily announced she couldn’t eat most of the food because it wasn’t “organic” or “clean.” She loudly criticized the dishes I spent hours making, saying things like, “I can’t believe people still cook with butter—it’s so unhealthy!” She even went as far as lecturing my dad about how his wine wasn’t “natural.”
The worst part? She brought her own organic food and proceeded to heat it up in my kitchen without asking. When I gently suggested she could’ve mentioned her preferences beforehand, she rolled her eyes and said, “I didn’t think I’d need to, considering how aware people are of health these days.”
This year, I decided not to invite her. When my brother asked why, I told him the truth: her behavior last year was disrespectful, and I didn’t want a repeat. He called me “petty” and said I was punishing her for being health-conscious. My mom agrees with me, but a few other family members think I’m overreacting and should give her another chance. So, AITA?
Perfect_Ring3489 said:
NTA. If she was rude, she doesnt deserve an invite.
CrankyWife said:
NTA. You're not punishing her. You are relieving her of the burden of socializing with, and sharing an unhealthy meal with, people she dislikes and disapproves of. You're actually doing her a favor since she finds your company and food so repugnant. Enjoy your butter. And wine.
Very-last-boyscout said:
NTA and there is a word for what your brother is. This has nothing to do with being "petty" or "punishing her for being health-conscious." You just want to spend the day the way you feel like spending the day. If you want to eat a pound of butter and nothing else, than that should be your choice.
Linux4ever_Leo said:
NTA. One can be health conscious without being blatantly rude to a hostess who spent hours preparing a holiday feast for their family and loved ones. This girl's behavior was over the top disrespectful and you have every right to ban her from Thanksgiving this year and if your brother thinks that makes you petty, so what?
He'll get over it. He can enjoy eating cardboard and wheat grass with his girlfriend this year.
Fit_General7058 said:
Nta. Tell him he doesn't have to come either. If his ill mannered little piece wants to criticize and roll her eyes she can find somewhere else to do so, your house is off limits.
_s1m0n_s3z said:
NTA. If he didn't expect that response, he's a moron. If she wants to come, she can bring her own food, and you'll provide microwaves to warm it, but if she can't STFU about other people' food, she's on her her own. And that's a promise she'll have to make in person. Did she think she could be that rude without consequences?