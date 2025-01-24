'AITA for not inviting my brother's girlfriend to my wedding?' 'She INSISTS.'

Once, in front of the whole family, she joked that “she doesn’t see our marriage lasting long.” My fiancée feels uncomfortable around Anna, and honestly, so do I. When we sent out the invitations, we only included my brother, assuming the reason would be obvious.

Well, it wasn’t. When Anna found out she wasn’t invited, she blew up. She called me, saying it’s “a matter of respect” and that, as my brother’s partner, she should automatically get an invite. My brother agrees with her and even threatened not to come if we don’t invite her too.