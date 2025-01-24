'AITA for not inviting my brother's girlfriend to my wedding?' 'She INSISTS.'

I’m in a tough spot and not sure if I’m in the wrong. I (30M) am getting married in three months to my fiancée (28F), and we decided to keep the ceremony pretty small, about 50 guests, mostly close family and dear friends. We don't really have the money for any more people.
My brother (35M) has been dating a woman, let’s call her Anna (32F), for about a year. They’re not married and don’t live together yet, but they’re clearly serious. However, Anna has been a problem since the beginning.
In the few instances we’ve interacted, she’s made snide comments about my fiancée and our wedding choices. For example: She criticized the fact that we’re having a child-free wedding. She said our menu “sounds too basic” (we chose traditional italian food, nothing fancy).
Once, in front of the whole family, she joked that “she doesn’t see our marriage lasting long.” My fiancée feels uncomfortable around Anna, and honestly, so do I. When we sent out the invitations, we only included my brother, assuming the reason would be obvious.
Well, it wasn’t. When Anna found out she wasn’t invited, she blew up. She called me, saying it’s “a matter of respect” and that, as my brother’s partner, she should automatically get an invite. My brother agrees with her and even threatened not to come if we don’t invite her too.
Now my parents have stepped in, saying it’s “just one day, and we should try to keep the peace in the family.” But my fiancée and I feel like inviting Anna would mean sacrificing our comfort on one of the most important days of our lives. I don’t want to exclude my brother, but I don’t think I’m obligated to invite someone who has been disrespectful to us. So, AITA?
YouSayWotNow said:
You are absolutely not obligated to invite someone, and you have multiple valid reasons: You have chosen to have a small wedding, with limited guest numbers, which is absolutely your prerogative.
She has repeatedly made snide comments about your wedding choices She has even gone so far as to say she doesn't see the marriage lasting long -- who would ever invite someone who felt like that about their marriage to come and celebrate it with them??? Keeping the family peace should be said more often to the problem person not the victim(s) of the crappy behavior.
Why aren't your parents encouraging your brother to keep the peace by accepting your choices for your own wedding? He also needs to understand that his girlfriend's own crappy behaviour is the reason she's not invited. At the end of the day, I'd stand my ground. He can either attend or not, and likewise for your parents.
Pow24242 said:
NTA. You are not excluding her because she's your brothers girlfriend, you are excluding her because she's been rude and disrespectful, period. A wedding is a place of love, no aholes invited.
CharliAP said:
NTA. She actually said that she doesn't see your marriage lasting long. Hell no, she's not invited. This is yours and your fiancé's day. Keep the peace for you and him. His family needs to worry about your peace too, and not some crazy girlfriend, that's nobody and means nothing to you and your fiancé. This is the time to start setting boundaries. Boundaries are going to be very necessary with these people.
Whispering_Goth said:
NTA. Your wedding, your guest list. And if Anna has already made snide comments about your wedding choices, who knows what she'll say or do on the actual day. It's not worth the stress and discomfort.
Aromatic_Recipe1749 said:
NTA. Just the fact that this woman has the nerve to call an berate you says it all. What obnoxious behavior! It’s a small, intimate wedding. She is not a part of your group of close friends and family. Tell your brother that she didn’t make the cut.
Tell your parents that your brother is making the scene. It’s on him to accept your decision to keep the peace. You will not be bullied into having her negative energy dominate your wedding.
Apprehensive_War9612 said:
NTA. Your wedding, your choice. Also whenever anyone says do it to keep the peace. Tell them you are doing what’s needed to keep the peace since she feels the food is basic and doesn’t see the wedding last, if her relationship lasts you might invite her to the next one