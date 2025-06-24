Dad's GF begs to join his daughter wedding dress shopping. 'You would make mom's absence worse.'

My dad wasn't home so it was me telling Cheryl that I still just wanted to do this with my sisters and me. She told me she could be quiet and I'd hardly know she was there and I told her that my answer was still no.

Apparently she was crying about it when my dad got home and he was angry at me for not giving in when she was ready and everything. The two of us got into a fight. My dad told me a bunch of times that he thought it was petty and mean to exclude her and how she's in our lives now and he wants to marry her.