'AITA for not inviting my dad's girlfriend to my wedding?'

On top of that, we did not even get a congratulations text/call when we first got engaged. I spoke to my dad recently and after telling him that we do not want her there, he took it rather personal. He began to question why my moms significant other was invited and not his, and then proceeded to say "F you and hung up the call."

Am I the ahole for inviting my mom's significant other and not my dad's? I can't seem to imagine a time or place where it would be appropriate to bring my dad's mistress to my wedding.