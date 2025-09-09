'AITA for not inviting my estranged brother to my wedding?' UPDATED

She kept pressing, saying that relatives would talk badly if my brother wasn’t invited. I finally told her that if she insisted, then she could also consider herself uninvited. That led to a blow-up where she accused me of being ungrateful (us Asians are BIG on indebtedness to family lol), even reminding me that she and my father helped pay for my exams (expensive as an international medical graduate).

She said the least I could do was grant her “this one wish.” I then exasperatedly told her that I would think about it. AITA for refusing to invite my brother? Is there a reasonable compromise here, or should I stand my ground?

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

fuzzyleeches