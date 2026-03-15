'AITA for not inviting my fiancé's girl best friend to my bachelorette?'

But then, she did something which was the last straw. Two weeks ago, I was out on a work trip for 2 days, and while I was away, my fiancé's best friend decided to host a "drinks night" at her place.

All our friends went, and so did my fiancé, but after everyone left, she requested my fiancé to stay back for a while, as she wanted to "vent" about her breakup to her "best friend" and even asked him to comfort her with hugs and all of that nonsense.

All I know is, my fiancé spent the rest of the night alone with her. And even though we fought about this and he assured me nothing happened at all, I really cannot bring myself to believe it even though I want to.