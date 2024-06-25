'AITA for not inviting my friend’s boyfriend on a group holiday because he makes it obvious he hates me?'

That messed everyone up because the cost of staying in that area in the summer is astronomical. Kara is calling me a tyrant, and I guess I kind of am, but I think I’m justified. No, Alex is not outright cruel to me but he’s hostile, so why do I have to put him up?

I know Kara is complaining to our other friends about the issue and how she doesn’t want to go now that Alex is excluded. I don’t want this kind of drama but after I’ve been the only one acknowledging the problem, I think I have to stand my ground here. Should I just let him come?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

TeenySod