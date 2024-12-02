Bride refuses to ivite late mother’s family wedding; 'they erased her wishes and controlled her even in death.' AITA?

They posted all over Facebook saying I “banned them from her celebration of life” and “took their last opportunity to say goodbye,” to which I had to show the invite I sent them.

Celebration of life ends, a month goes by, and we get a phone call from the storage center. My grandparents had auctioned off my mom’s entire storage unit and all of our childhood belongings.

Everything was gone. Everything. They were calling because the new owners of the unit were graciously returning pictures and personal mementos, but that’s all we have left of her.

I tried to mend a relationship with them thinking my mom would want that. Sat by my grandfathers bedside as he passed away. Visited my grandmother and saw the pets she took in for the family, as we were essentially homeless now.