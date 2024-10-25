'AITA for not inviting my mom to my wedding?' 'She hates my fiancé for being short.'

When Mark proposed, I hoped my mom would be excited and maybe even come around. I invited her over to celebrate, but instead of being happy for me, she spent the entire dinner making fun of Mark. She said things like, “Just make sure to buy a step stool for your wedding day!” It was beyond embarrassing, and I could see Mark getting sad and frustrated. She really ruined this wonderful day for him.

After that dinner, I knew I had to make a difficult decision. I want my wedding to be filled with love and joy, not my mom’s negativity, and I don't want Mark to feel bad about himself on this day. So, I decided not to invite her.