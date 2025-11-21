'AITA for not inviting my brother to my daughter's birthday party?'

We haven't talked about it since. As a matter of fact, we've barely had any contact. I have seen him a total of 2 times this entire year, while we literally live 2 minutes away from each other. He asked me how I was once when I accidentally ran into him, but other than that, no messages asking how I'm doing, if there's anything he can do, nothing.

He was never really that involved much with the family to begin with, we'd only see each other on birthdays, holidays and family trips. But since my sister is still a happy/normal part of the family, I just distance myself from them. My daughter's 7th birthday is coming up, and when I asked whether she wanted to invite my brother and his family, she said no.