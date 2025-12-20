"AITA for not inviting my brother's girlfriend to my wedding?"

I am a 28-year-old male and my fiancé is a 30-year-old male. We've been together for 6 years. My brother is 30-years-old and his girlfriend is also 30 - let’s call her Sophie.

They've been together just over 2 years. My fiancé and I are getting married next year and my fiancé and I have had a conversation about not inviting Sophie to the wedding for various reasons:

- Being rude to my parents, in particular my mother. - Generally not being very pleasant to talk to and stand offish.

- Making no effort with me or my fiancé at getting to know us or spend time with us, despite multiple attempts from us to spend time with her. - Making rude comments about my personality and profession.