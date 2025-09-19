'AITA for not inviting my dad's wife to my wedding because I'm afraid of what she might do?'

The day of the wedding comes and she wore it but not even half way through the reception she changes her clothes into white leggings a blue/green top and a zip up hoodie.

So now flash forward to me getting married. We went out for dinner for my dad's birthday and we were all talking about the wedding planning and she made a comment that she can wear any color to the wedding right? I was confused and said yea as long as you don't wear white.

She said people should be able to wear any color they want like blue, green, white, etc. I told her if she wore white I'd have a huge t-shirt for her to put over it. My fiance told her if she wore white he'd get her an Uber and send her home.