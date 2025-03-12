'AITA for not inviting my (former) close friend/SIL to my engagement party after our falling out?'

The first issue was about a miscommunication during trip planning. My partner and I planned a visit to Australia, where she and her partner (my partner’s brother) were traveling. We arranged most of the itinerary as they were busy traveling but double-checked dates and costs with them and even sent over a calendar before booking.

Later, she said they might not be able to spend one of the weekends with us due to a mix-up. I was frustrated because we had already booked an Airbnb and bought them festival tickets as a Christmas gift for that weekend.

I admit I sent one blunt text, saying “it couldn’t be more clear” in response to her saying the plans were unclear, but I apologized immediately after. This was well over a year ago, and I thought we had moved on.