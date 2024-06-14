'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she tried to sabotage my relationship?'

Then, at a family gathering, Lily got drunk and told everyone that Jake had hit on her when we first started dating. Jake was mortified and denied it immediately. I was shocked and didn’t know what to think. Later, Lily apologized, saying she was drunk and it was just a joke. Jake assured me it never happened, and I believe him.

Since then, Lily has made several attempts to undermine my relationship with Jake. She would "accidentally" send me texts meant for her friends, saying things like, "Jake isn't even that great" and "She doesn't deserve him." It became clear she was trying to sabotage us.