'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she ruined my engagement party?'

She insisted that I should invite Aubreigh to keep peace in the family, claiming that “family is everything.” My dad was more supportive of my choice, saying that I shouldn’t have to tolerate toxic behavior, especially on such an important day. As the wedding planning progressed, Aubreigh found out she wasn’t invited.

She exploded on social media, posting about how I was being a “bridezilla” and how I was excluding her for no reason. This led to a wave of family members reaching out to me, some siding with her and others supporting my decision. One of my aunts even called me to say that I was being too harsh and that Aubreigh just wanted what was best for me. I felt cornered and alone.