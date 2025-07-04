'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she ruined my engagement party?'

I (28F) recently got engaged to my fiancé, Justin (30M), and we couldn’t be happier. We decided to throw an engagement party to celebrate with family and friends, and I was really looking forward to it. My sister, Aubreigh (25F), has always been a bit of a wild card; she’s the life of the party but can also be incredibly self-centered.
The night of the party, everything started off beautifully. We had a lovely venue, great food, and our closest friends and family were there to celebrate with us. However, things took a turn when Aubreigh arrived. She was dressed to the nines, and I could tell she was ready to steal the spotlight.
As the night progressed, she started making comments about my fiancé, saying things like, “I hope you know what you’re getting into” and “You could do so much better.” I tried to brush it off, thinking she was just being her usual dramatic self, but then she really crossed the line. During the toast, I stood up to thank everyone for coming and to share how much Justin means to me.
Just as I was about to finish, Aubreigh stood up and interrupted me. She raised her glass and said, “Here’s to my sister settling for less! May your life be filled with mediocrity and regret!” The room went silent. I was in shock, and Justin looked equally horrified. I felt my face flush with embarrassment and anger. I quickly sat down, trying to regain my composure, but the damage was done.
Guests started whispering, and some even left early. I was devastated. After the toast, I confronted Aubreigh in private, hoping to get her to see how hurtful her words were. Instead, she doubled down, saying she was just being honest and that I should be thankful for her “tough love.” The next day, I was still reeling from the humiliation.
I knew I had to make a decision about the wedding guest list, and after discussing it with Justin, we decided not to invite Aubreigh. I felt that if she couldn’t support me during my engagement, she didn’t deserve to be part of my wedding day. When I told my parents about our decision, my mom was furious.
She insisted that I should invite Aubreigh to keep peace in the family, claiming that “family is everything.” My dad was more supportive of my choice, saying that I shouldn’t have to tolerate toxic behavior, especially on such an important day. As the wedding planning progressed, Aubreigh found out she wasn’t invited.
She exploded on social media, posting about how I was being a “bridezilla” and how I was excluding her for no reason. This led to a wave of family members reaching out to me, some siding with her and others supporting my decision. One of my aunts even called me to say that I was being too harsh and that Aubreigh just wanted what was best for me. I felt cornered and alone.
I thought about reaching out to her to talk things over, but I was afraid it would only lead to more drama. Now, with the wedding just a few weeks away, I’m feeling guilty. A part of me wonders if I should just invite her to avoid further family conflict, but another part of me believes that I deserve to have a day free from negativity. So, AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she ruined my engagement party?
EvelynUnfolds said:
NTA, I'm a firm believer of actions meet consequences. Don't let guilt trick you into minimizing what she did. That wasn't awkward humor. THAT WAS MEAN. You tried to talk to her afterward and she doubled down. She made her choice, and now you're making yours.
EverlyEverAfter said:
She is ONLY upset and wants to go so bad so she can pull some bullshit. NTA. Probably object during the ceremony!
lewisae0 said:
Do not cave in! The time to keep the peace was that your engagement party when she made that awful toast
Pebble-hunter said:
“Just keep the peace” - Ask your mom whose peace it is, because it’s not yours.
neworderfan said:
Don’t invite her and have security prepped to kick her out if she shows up
Round-Ticket-39 asked:
You sure she didnt sleep with him years or some time ago?
And OP responded:
Oh no, definitely not, I’ve known my fiancée for years (before my sister did) and I definitely would’ve noticed if there had been something going on between them.
