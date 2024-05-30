'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her behavior at my engagement party?'

After the party, I had a long conversation with Emily about her behavior. She apologized, but it felt insincere and more like she was just saying it because she had to. Since then, I’ve been anxious about her attending the wedding and potentially causing more drama.

After much thought, I decided not to invite Emily to the wedding. I felt it was the best decision to ensure the day went smoothly and was about celebrating our love rather than dealing with unnecessary drama.

When I informed Emily, she was furious and accused me of being unforgiving and petty. My parents are also upset, saying I should have given her another chance and that I’m being too harsh.