'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her behavior at my engagement party?'

I (27F) am getting married in two months to my fiancé, Alex (29M). We got engaged last year and decided to have a small engagement party with close family and friends. It was supposed to be a joyful occasion, but my sister, Emily (24F), caused quite a scene.
Emily has always had a flair for drama, but I didn’t expect her to make my engagement party all about herself. She showed up late, wearing a white dress (which felt inappropriate), and immediately started complaining about everything – the food, the decorations, and even the guest list.
The breaking point was when she got into a heated argument with my best friend, Sarah, over something trivial. She accused Sarah of trying to “steal the spotlight” and ended up causing a huge scene that left many guests feeling uncomfortable. My fiancé and I had to step in to diffuse the situation, and it completely ruined the mood of the evening.
After the party, I had a long conversation with Emily about her behavior. She apologized, but it felt insincere and more like she was just saying it because she had to. Since then, I’ve been anxious about her attending the wedding and potentially causing more drama.
After much thought, I decided not to invite Emily to the wedding. I felt it was the best decision to ensure the day went smoothly and was about celebrating our love rather than dealing with unnecessary drama.
When I informed Emily, she was furious and accused me of being unforgiving and petty. My parents are also upset, saying I should have given her another chance and that I’m being too harsh.
Now, I’m starting to feel guilty. I don’t want to cause a rift in my family, but I also want my wedding day to be peaceful and happy. AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding?
[deleted] said:
White dress? So she was rehearsing for the performance she intends to give at your wedding. I really don't see how you have any other choice but to exclude her after that. NTA.
TemptingPenguin369 said:
NTA. Your sister has a "flair for drama" and she brought it to your engagement party. I wouldn't trust her to not bring it to your wedding as well.
DiTrastevere said:
NTA. “Mom, dad, I am not interested in having a guest who whines about my choices and picks loud public fights with my friends at my wedding. She had her chance to show me she’d behave herself, and she blew it. If you want to be upset at someone, be upset at the person who actually did something wrong, because it wasn’t me. The discussion is closed.”
Plenty_Carrot7973 said:
NTA If you do decide to invite her, be sure to hire a bouncer to toss her ass at the first sign of drama. Oh, and make your parents pay for the bouncer.
mlc885 said:
NTA. She might still show up. But I don't see how you invite her now without her telling everybody publicly about how she wasn't invited for a minute.
hadMcDofordinner said:
NTA She sounds childish and has no problem making scenes because your family then forgives her/gives her a second chance. Your wedding is a one-off event, no second chances. She can stay home.