Aunt accused of 'fatphobia' after banning nephew from son’s birthday for eating his $140 cake. AITA?

I was obviously angry that my son couldn’t have his cake and had to quickly go out and by one from Walmart. I’m honestly still shocked that with all the food at the party Robbie still managed to clear half of a huge cake, it was enough to produce about 20 slices.

I called my sister later to tell her I wasn’t happy with what her son had done and since I had spent so much money on the cake I expected it back. She then accused me of being fat phobic which absolutely is not true, I have never once discriminated against Robbie at any time, this was just a false accusation.