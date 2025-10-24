"AITA for not inviting one friend to a girls’ trip because she never pays her share?"

I have a close group of girlfriends and we often do short trips together from time to time. One of them is fun to hang out with but she’s terrible with money. Every single trip, she "forgets" to pay someone back for gas, skips out on drinks because she’s "broke," or promises to send her share for the Airbnb and then doesn’t until we all start reminding her.

It’s never huge amounts, but it always ends up with someone covering for her and feeling awkward about asking. This year, the three of us decided to go to a lake house for a long weekend. When we planned it, we agreed that we wanted it to be stress-free, so we didn’t invite her. We didn’t lie, we just didn’t tell her.