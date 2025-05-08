'AITA for not inviting my parents to my wedding after they disowned me?' UPDATED

sixdigitage said:

Some things you have to be OK with having regret over. Ask yourself that question will you be OK if you have regret later that you did not invite your parents? We do not know each other. You are a complete stranger. I am a complete stranger.

However, you know your family enough and you know yourself enough if you were to advise yourself what would you tell yourself? Are you a person who regrets later?

PS: I did not invite my father to my wedding, and I have never regretted it!