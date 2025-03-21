'AITA for not inviting my pregnant SIL to my wedding?' 'We are paying for the wedding ourselves.''

David and Jill are invited to both days, but given the long day and that she is due to give birth on the day, we did not have the space to accommodate Jill for the evening meal. She also said she didn’t want to go originally as she doesn’t like that kind of food, but has changed her stance since on wanting to attend.

My mum has now demanded that we invite Jill to the meal and has been pretty aggressive towards me and my fiancé. We have stated that we don’t have the space (my fiancé's close friends and step mum aren’t going) and that we don’t think it’s suitable, the ceremony at the meal is very intimate and we only want our closest friends there.