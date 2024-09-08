MOH sat at kids' table at sister's wedding, plans her own wedding revenge, family disowns her. AITA? UPDATED 2X

No, it's not the first time she hurt me, (fat shamed me as a child calling me a potato, saying things like I was a burden to the family because of my epilepsy, throwing all my make up in the sink and wetting it because i moved her bath towel in the bathroom.

She would call me the stupid low IQ sister even if I'm a licensed Architect with a masters degree when her guy friends wanted to ask for my number, taking my dream church from me which is why fiance said we could do a destination wedding at my dream country instead) it's just the worst she's done to spite me in front of my entire family.

And no, we still haven't spoken since then and she still maintains that I was the one who "ruined everything" by getting upset about the seating.

Now for the update.