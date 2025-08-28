'AITA for not inviting my sister-in-law to an event I know she would have enjoyed?' 'She’s too judgy.'

crocodilezebramilk said:

NTA, Macey turned into the same girls who used to bully her and she sees nothing wrong with it, just like her bullies she is doubling down. Even if you and your sister did try to talk to her about it, she'll automatically accuse you of ganging up and bullying her. There's no win anywhere in sight, so the best thing you can do is live your own life and let her stew in the mess shed created.