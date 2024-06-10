'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her husband?' 'Mark has always been difficult.'

I (28F) am getting married in three months. My fiancé (30M) and I are thrilled and have been planning every detail to ensure our day is perfect. However, we've hit a snag regarding my sister, Anna (32F), and her husband, Mark (35M).
Mark has always been difficult. He's opinionated, loud, and often makes inappropriate jokes. At family gatherings, he's managed to offend most of our relatives. Last Thanksgiving, he made an offensive and bigoted joke about my fiancé's heritage, which caused a huge argument and led to him being kicked out of my parents' house.
Because of this, I decided not to invite Mark to the wedding. I love my sister, but I don't want any drama on my special day. I explained my decision to Anna, and she was understandably upset. She argued that they are a package deal and that if Mark isn't invited, she won't come either.
I tried to compromise by suggesting that Mark could come to the reception but not the ceremony, but Anna said it was all or nothing. My parents and some relatives think I'm being reasonable, while others believe I'm causing unnecessary family tension.
My fiancé supports my decision, but I'm torn. I don't want to hurt my sister, but I also want my wedding to be a joyful, peaceful event. AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because of her husband?
BlueGreen_1956 said:
NTA. Tell your sister you will miss her.
Witty_Swordfish_3322 said:
NTA. However, if you relent and invite Mark, you will have started your marriage by disrespecting your husband and putting him in the presence of a bigot. If that’s how you want things to begin, I don’t want to think what future disrespect you will allow. Hard boundaries with Mark and your sister from now on. Time to make your choice.
The_Bad_Agent said:
NTA. She married him, so she can deal with the consequences of her bad decisions.
Janine_18 said:
NTA. Who knows what he might say and ruin someone's mood at the wedding?
strawberrylemontart said:
Congrats!! NTA. He sounds horrible! You were nice enough to even compromise, but your sister didn't like it, so oh well. You're not hurting your sister, this is YOUR wedding day! She chose not to compromise.
Natural-Ad1109 said:
NTA for not wanting to invite your sister's difficult husband to your wedding to avoid drama. Your sister insists they are a package deal, causing a dilemma. While compromise was offered, your sister remains inflexible. It's your wedding, and your decision should prioritize your peace of mind.