"AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding because she always 'jokes' about sleeping with my fiancé?"

Ok so I’m getting married in October. small, chill, nothing crazy. should be a happy time right?? Except my older sister (31F) has this thing where she constantly flirts with my fiancé (29M). Like aggressively. and it’s always under the guise of “omg I’m just joking don’t be so sensitive!”

The first time she met him, she deadass said “wow you upgraded, I’d let him ruin my life too.” IN FRONT OF ME. I laughed it off because I didn’t want to seem insecure but like. WTF??

Then she started with the “if you ever get bored of her, you know who to call” comments. Again, in front of me. I told her it was weird and she rolled her eyes and said I’m too uptight.