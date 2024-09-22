'AITA for Not Inviting My Sister to My Wedding After She Tried to Steal My Fiancé?'

And everyone tells your mom that SHE needs to make the compromise, that SHE shouldn't feel upset about it, and no one seems to see ANYTHING wrong with this attempted home wrecker, just your mom's feelings about said home wrecker.

Now, instead of asking how that would make her feel (since we all already know), TELL her that if she won't admit that she'd be just as reluctant as you are to invite that home wrecker with a taste for dad to the wedding, it shows how little respect she has for you.

It's not like you're asking her to disown your sister, just asking her to treat you with basic dignity by NOT dismissing your completely valid feelings over a serious betrayal on your sister's part.

RazzmatazzOk9463