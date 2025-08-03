Bride considers banning therapist sister from wedding over relentless attempts to 'fix' fiancé. AITA?

And is also quite possibly ableist because she doesn't care to understand nuerodivergency, with her "he needs therapy to be normal" spiel. Tell your sister no, she can't give a speech, as you don't want the day bogged down with speeches. Then inform the DJ, MC, wedding coordinator, MOH, bridesmaids, venue, that your sister is not to be given a mic.

I would also, when she attempts another thoughtless intervention, that you tell her her views are no welcome as you find them offensive and hurtful. That if she refuses to listen that you will be forced to implement a boundary, that you will limit contact with her. The only way she will understand is by action. Your respectful words have been dismissed, so you have to make changes to your own behaviour now.