'AITA for not inviting someone to my kid’s bday party because their family eats too much?'

When ordering the pizza Tatiana asked me if I thought it would be enough for everyone, i told her to add an extra pizza or two just in case and then she could keep the leftovers. She ordered an extra 2 cheese pizzas for the kids. If it was a small get together, sure, eat as much as you want. But when the pizza came, Sarah and her family were first in line.

And when you’re the first family to get in line to grab a plate, you don’t take a majority of the pizza.. that’s rude. Unless you’re the host / the one who paid for the food. The courteous thing to do, would be starting with 1 or 2 slices and then go back for more once everyone has had the chance to eat.