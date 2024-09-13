'AITA for not inviting my step-mom and her daughter to my wedding?' UPDATED

I (24f) am getting married next summer to my fiancee J. My mom died when i was 7. Dad married K 4 years later. K has a daughter E (22) from a previous relationship. K and E are easily the most entitled, spoil and rude people I've ever met.
They never treated me like family, K has done everything possible to push me away from the family. I haven't been in any family pictures since i was 14. I was never allowed on any family vacation/activities. Per K's request my dad banned any family members from giving me any gifts for my birthday/holidays.
She always hated me. I can't even remember all the times I cried because of the things she would say to me. E was the favorite child. Whatever she wanted they would get it for her. Me? I had to work if I wanted something. School supplies? Work for them. My clothes don't fit me anymore? Work for new clothes.
E liked to break my stuff and i would be grounded because i got mad at her. My last straw was when she cut all pictures i had of mom. Dad found me crying and when i showed him the pictures he told me to let it go. I packed a bag and when to stay with my grandparents. I was 17. Dad never came for me. Never called or texted me either.
He reached out to me when I was 20, apologised and said he wanted to reconnect. I told him if he wants that he will have to work very hard to earn a relationship with me since he hasn't been my dad since i was 12 and in 3 years i haven't heard from him at all. He said he'll do anything to be my dad again. Since then I've been LC with him because i don't feel like he's putting enough work into our relationship.
I finished college last year and he attended the ceremony and after that we spent the entire weekend together bonding. It was the first time i felt like i had a dad in almost 13 years.
I wanted my dad to attend the wedding a guessed but I don't want K or E there. I talked to my dad about it and he was ok with attending as a guest (my grandpa will be walking me down the aisle) but he was really mad when I said I will not invite K and E. His reasoning is that they are his family so that makes them mine too and he doesn't want them to be excluded.
He then said he will not attend if they aren't invited so I said "ok. I guess then you won't attend my wedding and our relationship is over since you're choosing them over me again. It is my wedding and I don't want those disgusting people there. Please don't contact me again. Go be with your perfect little family and forget I exist. You have practice on that. Goodbye" then I blocked his number.
Some family members reached out to me and told me I should be the bigger person and maybe the wedding could be what's going to fix our relationship. My grandparents said that it's my big day and I shouldn't have people that make me uncomfortable there. J and his parents agree that I shouldn't invite people that hurt me just because they are legally considered family. So AITA?
tossit_xx said:
NTA. Your wedding should be one of your happiest days of your life. Your father made his choice. You don’t always need to be the “bigger person” anyway, but they’re not even really asking you to do that, they’re asking you to be a pushover and let your father and his wife and her child get their way.
That’s not being the bigger person. You’re so much better off without. OP, I Hope you have a beautiful wedding, stress-free, and embrace your new family.
[deleted] said:
NTA. Your grandparents are right. They've done nothing to deserve being invited and why sacrifice your own happiness on your wedding day for them
PrincessChae said:
Omg NTA! Forgive me but your dad is the most disgusting person ever! He not only allowed that behavior but he encouraged it! Personally, I’d make sure the ushers know he and the evil stepmother/stepsister are banned.
The situation has blown out of proportions. K' family has been blowing up my phone sending me threats and what's worse is that they have send the same threats to mu grandparents. I had a panic attack so bad when my grandma called me and told me so I'm currently that I'm currently in the hospital.
J's mom is with me and J and his dad went to my hometown to bring my grandparents here because I'm honestly scared something may happen to them. I don't know what to do.
This has turned into a nightmare. And before you suggest a restraining order, in my country they won't give you one unless they actually hurt you. J's aunt has offered to have us move in with her across the country and as much as we love our life here we will accept her offer.
Edit: a lot of people keep asking why K and E want to come to my wedding when they clearly hate me. I don't think they want to come. I think it's the fact that i don't want them there that makes them want to come. They're not used to being told no.
Edit 2: I've had some comments saying i should expose their treats on social media and i think I'll do that + tag all of them. I can update after i do that if y'all what me to. Thank you for all the comments and messages!
I posted all the texts alongside the back story on FB and Instagram and i tagged them all. Safe to say they aren't happy. K and E are now cut off by all her family because apparently they didn't know about how they treated me. K and E have been lying to K' family for years pretending to be good step mother/sister and painting me as the bitch that never accepted me and made their lives hell.
In addition, my dad is offering me money to delete the post because his friends and boss saw it. Dad' friends refuse to talk to him and his boss wants to see him first thing Monday morning and I'm assuming it is to fire him because dad' job involves public relations and this is bad for their image. Now they are blowing up my phone with apologies and begging me to delete everything.
My dad is blaming K for all of this and he's considering divorcing her in hope to save his reputation. On another note, we accepted J' aunt offer to move in with her and we are thinking to make the move to aunt' city permanent because honestly I'm in love with this place and we may even get better paying jobs here. Anyways, tonight we are going to have a small party to celebrate my dad' life being ruined.