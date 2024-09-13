'AITA for not inviting my step-mom and her daughter to my wedding?' UPDATED

I finished college last year and he attended the ceremony and after that we spent the entire weekend together bonding. It was the first time i felt like i had a dad in almost 13 years.

I wanted my dad to attend the wedding a guessed but I don't want K or E there. I talked to my dad about it and he was ok with attending as a guest (my grandpa will be walking me down the aisle) but he was really mad when I said I will not invite K and E. His reasoning is that they are his family so that makes them mine too and he doesn't want them to be excluded.