'AITA for not inviting my stepbrother to my wedding?'

I (26M) am getting married in about 3 months. My fiancée and I sent out invites last week and people are starting to receive them. We are doing a destination wedding with ~70 guests, almost exactly half of which are immediate family.
Some potentially relevant background information: My parents divorced about 5-6 years ago. I was in college and out of the house and my sister was not far behind. My parents divorce was very hostile.
To this day, they do not have an amicable relationship, even when it comes to important events in their kids lives. A good example was my college graduation, in which I had to split time with my mom and dad (lunch with one, dinner with the other) and they sat on opposite sides of the graduation so that they would not come into contact.
They won't even be in the same photograph together - had to take pictures with one parent in one area after the ceremony, and relocate elsewhere for pictures with the other parent. Similar arrangements were made for my sisters graduation.
Another key detail that I won't get into extreme detail on is my dad was de-invited to my sisters wedding at the last minute (2-3 years ago) and they have been no contact since.
For all practical purposes, my mom and dad are also essentially no contact as well, as there has been no reason for them to communicate with one another outside these 2 graduations and my sisters wedding.
My mom is still single and my dad remarried to my stepmom about 2-3 years ago, and she has an adopted son also in his early 20s. I do not have any sort of relationship with my stepbrother. I haven't seen him at all in at least 2 years.
We don't celebrate holidays with one another. When my dad, stepmom, fiancée and I all get together for lunch, stepbrother does not come. I am not social media friends with my stepbrother, nor do I have his contact even in my phone. The only things I know about my stepbrother are via my stepmom. I am not closed to future relationship with him, but the relationship certainly does not currently exist.
We live 2 hours away from my dad-stepmom-stepbrother, as well as my mom who lives in the same general area. My sister lives flying distance but still within the country. My fiancées family is all 8 hours from us, but my dad/stepmom/stepbrother and mom are along the way.
My dad and stepmom received their invite, and this was the ensuing text conversation in a group additionally including my fiancée. I have included some inline commentary in [].
Stepmom, Wednesday ~7PM
"Got the invitation today. Curious why (Stepbrother) wasn’t invited? Pretty hurtful to me, considering he’d only be 1 person."
Me, Thursday ~8AM
"Good morning. Our wedding guest list was finalized to people we currently have close personal relationships with and existing family arrangements. For that reason, (Stepbrother) was not invited."
["Existing family arrangements": My fiancées family offered to pay for ~70% of the wedding expenses in exchange for 10 invites of whomever they choose, and my fiancée and I accepted that offer. My fiancée and I are paying the remaining ~30%. This was arranged ~9 months ago. Neither of my parents are financially contributing to our wedding expenses.]
Dad, Thursday ~9AM
"That’s a very stoic and non heartfelt answer. I thought you were raised better than that. Looks like I failed. (Stepbrother) is legally your family now also. So what is your definition of exiting family arrangements?
Sorry for the truth, but it hearts my heart. And where is your christianity in all of this? Please try to put your self in someone else’s shoes and please feel! I love you and always will your dad!"
Me, Thursday ~9:30AM
"Dad, I love you too. I won’t debate my character, faith, or upbringing over a wedding guest list. Our decisions were not based on legal definitions of family, but on the relationships we actively have in our lives.
For example, (fiancées) biological mom is not invited for the same reason: we don’t have a relationship with her. [Fiancée has been no contact with her mom for ~4 years; abusive relationship]
Legal family status had no bearing on who we selected. When I referenced existing family arrangements, I meant long-standing agreements related to our wedding planning with (fiancées) family. I’m not going to get into details, but those arrangements are separate from personal relationships."
Stepmom, Thursday ~11AM
"It is unfair that your father was not invited to your engagement party until the last minute [we hosted our engagement party, but invited members of my mom's family. My dad had expressed his unwillingness to come into contact with them, and declined the opportunity to receive an invite.
At the last minute, my mom's family cancelled, and I re-invited my dad], and for him not to be allowed at the (Dad+Mom's city) shower [Shower my mom was hosting]. He was expected to drive 6 hours a few days before Christmas in order to be allowed to participate in celebrating his son and daughter in law [Shower fiancées family hosted].
In addition, he was clearly told not to drive to (fiancée & I's city) the night before your surgery [I had an orthopedic surgery in August, which my fiancée took off work for to drive me and bring my home after.
I asked my dad & stepmom to visit 3 days later, which they said they would, but ultimately cancelled the day before], and was told not to come at all, but that if he wanted to attend, he had to get up at 2am.
[The night before my surgery, my dad insisted he come up to be there for the actual surgery, despite me expressing how early of a drive it would be and how my fiancée already was covering all of my needs. He replied "I am your father!" and I ultimately allowed him to come, and he was helpful in both pre and post op].
And when I tried to address this, I had zero idea of your plans, but it was implied I was disrespecting (fiancée). To be clear, I was concerned for my husband with a heart condition driving for a couple of hours at that time of day. And while your father will not tell you this, I will.
To me, open and honest communication are key to relationships. Your dad’s feelings are hurt about all the above mentioned things, and he was afraid to tell you because he thought you might un invite him to your wedding.
Your father loves (stepbrother), and has apologized to me for him not being invited. (Stepbrother) has helped your dad any time he has needed it. I feel it is disrespectful to your father not to acknowledge his newer family.
I have cried many tears over the past several months about our relationship, as I feel it has deteriorated. So has your father. I did not speak out sooner at your father’s request, because it would break him completely if he was unable to have a relationship with you.
He did not speak to you directly about his feelings because he was afraid you would disown him like your sister has. You have no idea how he cries over her, and still reaches out regularly.
I have tried to make you both feel like family. I did not invite (stepbrother) to our outings because the focus was on your father and you. I have tried my best to make you both feel like family. And if you ever felt I didn’t, I apologize for that.
I will not be attending the wedding, in the hopes that it will go more smoothly, and because I feel I was only invited to appease your father. I apologize for any confusion my finally being allowed to speak has caused. If I had had it my way, things would have been openly discussed immediately.
One final thing. I will speak as a divorced mother and a therapist now. Neither of you should be made to feel like you need to choose a parent, but it seems like this is happening. (Stepbrother) will tell you that though his father and I disagree about many things, neither of us will tolerate the disrespect of the other.
We both have made sure to work together to be at important events, and to deal with critical points in (stepbrothers) life. I still get eye rolls from (stepbrother) when I tell him to call his father, and I’m sure (stepbrothers dad) has had eye rolls over the years for telling (stepbrother) not to disrespect his mother.
I also have encouraged (stepbrother) to be polite to his father’s long term partner, and I am as well, because we are all adults and should want our children to be loved by as many people as possible.
Your parents chose to make themselves parents, and they will have to deal with each other because of it; they should both also be able to accept that divorce means people move into new relationships.
I am certain your father can remain polite if he is not repeatedly provoked. And to be clear, he and I have been repeatedly attacked and provoked, which has resulted in his blocking of your mother’s phone number years ago.
Me, Thursday ~3pm
I want to pause and reset the scope of this conversation. The original discussion was about the wedding guest list.
Since then, it’s expanded to include a lot of other things. The engagement party, showers, my surgery, my sister and mom, (stepbrother) and his dad, divorce and blended family philosophy, broader family dynamics, and past conflicts.
Those are separate issues, and I’m not willing to address all of that in the context of wedding planning nor via text. I am open to a phone call to talk through those things. There is no risk of being uninvited to the wedding or disowned for having that conversation.
I’d like to have that discussion directly with my dad, not mediated through you. Dad, let me know if you have any interest in that and we can find a time that works for both of us. I have never made myself unavailable to be contacted.
(Stepmom), as for the wedding itself, we respect your decision not to attend, and you will be missed. You were invited because you do have a real and meaningful relationship with both (fiancée) and me.
Stepmom, Thursday ~3:30PM
Of course you should have a convo just you and your father. I’m not mediating anything at all. It seems as if no one realizes MY HUSBAND has his own feelings, and it appears you feel I am not a credible reporter of those feelings.
Real and meaningful relationships require apologies when you have, unintentionally or not, hurt someone’s feelings. As I have not seen one bit of concern about my feelings, I believe you to be disingenuous. On that note, I will leave this conversation to you three. [she left the group chat after sending this]
There has been no communication between any of the 4 of us in the 3 days since then. But, I did find out from my sister (who I still have a good relationship with) that my dad tried to reach out to her despite them being no contact the last 2 years. AITA?
NTA. Your problem is that you continued to discuss it. "We're only inviting people we know personally. This discussion is closed. " Stop giving long detailed reasons. Repeat. "This is not up for discussion."
NTA. Tell dad that he and his family are no longer invited. You don't need their drama on your day.
NTA it’s always hard when someone is toxic but has “become a therapist” your step mom is a problem. Accept she isn’t coming and double check what your dad wants to do but I wouldn’t be playing int her game. She made herself the victim and just wanted to add drama.
Same with the dad - if he wants to miss his other child's wedding because his wife is throwing a tantrum over something that she really has no say over, that is his choice. Just like it will be OP's choice whether or not to involve Dad in future relationships with any children that OP has.
NTA but that entire text thread is exhausting, you should have shut it down way sooner and stop sending the long messages. At this point I would just confirm if your father is coming and focus on enjoying the best day possible with you and your fiancée and refuse to get pulled into drama.
This is only an issue because you engaged in the conversation and made it one. When stepmum expressed disappointment that her son was not invited, there was absolutely zero need for you to address that.
Her disappointment is not your problem and a grown adult should be able to cope just fine with it. Nobody ever died from disappointment. As it stands now, it looks like she is not going to attend and that's probably a good thing.