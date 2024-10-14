'AITA for not inviting my stepmother wedding dress shopping?' 'My own mom died.'

"AITA for not inviting my stepmother wedding dress shopping?"

I went shopping for my wedding dress last weekend and picked a dress. I brought my two best friends and my two grandma's. My stepmother saw our photo on the bridal store's page and she was upset I didn't ask her to come.

Two of her son's are married and their wives didn't invite her either and her third son is gay so I was her only chance to experience this because she has no daughters. She told me she wanted to come and wanted to know why I wouldn't invite her.