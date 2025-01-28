'AITA for not involving my childfree sister in my pregnancy because of her attitude towards kids?'

"AITA for not involving my childfree sister in my pregnancy?"

My sister is 33f and childfree. We have an older sister, 36f, who loves kids and has 3 of her own. 36f told me that when she told 33f she was pregnant the very first thing 33f said was "I'm not babysitting", despite her not asking her to do anything, baby related or otherwise, outside of this.

Despite this she made an effort to keep 33f up to date in all 3 pregnancies but says she seemed indifferent. 33f doesn't let the kids call her "aunt", only her first name, and calls them brats/rugrats/anklebiters. She says it's all from a place of love and it's just her sense of humour but 36f has sort of avoided 33f being around the kids because of this.