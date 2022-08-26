Man asks if he's wrong for not kicking friend who cheated on bridesmaid out of wedding.

Reddit user u/gooutwithamange wants to have his longtime friend stand up for him as a groomsman, but there's only one problem, he recently got caught cheating on his girlfriend who is also a bridesmaid. His fiancée wants the cheater kicked out of the wedding party, but the groom is saying no. Is he justified in keeping his friend in the wedding or is he being a total Bro-zilla?
He writes:
My fiancee and I are getting married in 2 months. I have 4 groomsmen including my brother, cousin, a close childhood friend and a close college buddy.
My fiancee’s best friend was in a long term relationship with him, but unfortunately for her, he got exposed as a cheater. I don’t know the details of it, and honestly I don’t want to. I wasn’t aware of the cheating prior to the time it was discovered.