Man asks if he's wrong for not kicking friend who cheated on bridesmaid out of wedding.

When you get married, of course, you want your entire wedding party to get along, celebrate, dance, drink, and pose for pictures, but what if a groomsman and a bridesmaid simply can not coexist?

Reddit user u/gooutwithamange wants to have his longtime friend stand up for him as a groomsman, but there's only one problem, he recently got caught cheating on his girlfriend who is also a bridesmaid. His fiancée wants the cheater kicked out of the wedding party, but the groom is saying no. Is he justified in keeping his friend in the wedding or is he being a total Bro-zilla?

This groom came to the internet to ask, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not replacing one of my groomsmen after he cheated on a bridesmaid?"

He writes:

My fiancee and I are getting married in 2 months. I have 4 groomsmen including my brother, cousin, a close childhood friend and a close college buddy.