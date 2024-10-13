'AITA: For not knowing a candle wasn’t supposed to be lit? (it had wicks)'

She’s asleep so I can’t rub it in her face after she said “that candle isn’t supposed to be lit, they’re not meant for that”, but this is all I need. Am I the AH for leaving it lit for a quick walk before bed with her and the dogs YES.

Am an AH for thinking this stupid thing was in fact a candle NO. The cutting the wick thing was ignorance for not thinking the protective lid that usually comes with a plastic peel around it would’ve prevented someone from lighting it otherwise and they probably should make the damn things ready to go.