'AITA: For not knowing a candle wasn’t supposed to be lit? (it had wicks)'

quahognative
For real last update: I was tipsy and kidding about actually doing that petty stuff though it did cross my mind. I will go to 'At Home' tomorrow and buy her the same candle and put it back atop the toilet. If you’ve read anything I’ve said I have certainly learned my lesson about leaving candles unattended.
I will also apologize and ask that she either cut off the wicks or tell me when she has a candle she doesn’t want used as this is a first time thing. We’re fine. Since this candle is already “ruined” however, I will be damned if I don’t burn the rest of that down to bottom, after trimming the wicks of course.
Final edit: it IS a freakinging candle, like a candle candle. I’ve been at work all night but I got home and just looked at the bottom. Instructions say “trim wick to 1/4” before lighting”. I did not do this as being the apparent caveman I see candle, I light candle.
She’s asleep so I can’t rub it in her face after she said “that candle isn’t supposed to be lit, they’re not meant for that”, but this is all I need. Am I the AH for leaving it lit for a quick walk before bed with her and the dogs YES.
Am an AH for thinking this stupid thing was in fact a candle NO. The cutting the wick thing was ignorance for not thinking the protective lid that usually comes with a plastic peel around it would’ve prevented someone from lighting it otherwise and they probably should make the damn things ready to go.
Here’s a lesson to anyone out there about to light a candle, apparently they have instructions. I now know she was wrong and we never got into a major fight so I will humbly and in the least petty way just leave the candle upside down next the sink so when she wakes up first to brush her teeth she can know that this candle was in fact meant to be lit, and that I was right.
I can’t add links or pics here but it’s called Mermaid Shimmer from At Home. I may be dumb but I can hang my hat up knowing I had every right to light it. Good night to all, and have a pleasant tomorrow!
Edit 3: holy moley y’all know how to beat a dead horse. I get it, IM AN AH FOR LEAVING THE HOUSE WITH IT. I’ve accepted that. I will be sure to never do it again. Now try imagining the question as in I lit it and sat down on the couch and then it started smoking.
AITA then? Gf and I share candles, share a household, and share the financial responsibility for these. They are not “hers” they’re “ours”. This question was just supposed to be about how in the hell I was supposed to, without being told, know that there was a fake candle I shouldn’t have lit? The label doesn’t even say anything, just “hand poured wax.
Edit: aside from the obvious that I shouldn’t have left with it lit, I take responsibility for that. If all other scented candles are fair game(except if they’re “out of season”, she doesn’t like the house to smell too much like dogs so she likes when I do. The big question here is why tf are there wicks in a decorative candle your going to put above a toilet and not tell me it’s off limits?
I went to the bathroom last night and it was stinky. So, being the considerate boyfriend I am I lit the candle my gf left on top of the toilet, and then we went to walk the dogs.
The candle looked like most scented candles I’ve seen. Round glass, tan colored wax inside, smelled good, HAD F*ING WICKS. We get back, smoke alarm is going off, house is cloudy but no worse than burning food in the oven.
Smokes worse in the bathroom so I blowout the candle and she tells me you’re not supposed to light that candle. WTF, why would it have wicks? Why would she put it on top of the toilet?
To me it’s like having a doormat you’re not supposed to step on in front of your door. Do most guys know about this? She seems mad at me, but I told her it’s crazy to do that. Am I the AH?
Apart-Ad-6518
YTA
"So, being the considerate boyfriend I am I lit the candle my gf left on top of the toilet, and then we went to walk the dogs."
Wrong question in your post header. Doesn't matter if you made a mistake about whether the candle was one you should light. never, ever leave a burning candle unattended. Ever.
GraceOfTheNorth
It takes a special kind of fool to leave a burning candle and go for a walk.
That is breaking RULE 1 OF CANDLES: YOU NEVER LEAVE A LIT ONE OUT OF YOUR SIGHT.
heyhicherrypie
Amen- get her a reed diffuser or something that doesn’t need to be On fire for the bathroom.
Global_Look2821
Dude, NEVER leave a candle lit in a room you’re not staying in but especially NOT WHEN YOU'RE LEAVING THE HOUSE. Your gf might’ve wanted the candle bc it was pretty— and you can pick it up to smell it. Yes, I can see why you thought it could be lit. But that takes a back-seat to lighting it and then leaving the house. YTA.
AndromedaRulerOfMen
YTA. All candles have wicks, even the decorative ones. But more importantly all candles that are meant to be burned need to have the wick trimmed first. If you don't trim the wick, then the candle is a fire danger. Did you trim the wicks? I bet not. You also NEVER leave a burning candle unattended. Don't ever light a candle in the bathroom and leave the bathroom.