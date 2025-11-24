'AITA for not leaving a family gathering at my parents' house after my mom got sick?'

But they have a 8-month-old so them helping was really not on the table. When I got there, my mom had gotten worse, was laying in bed. I hesitated for a bit, but I thought okay I'll make something and we can eat it here even if my mom is upstairs and can't make it. So that's what I did, I made some soup and a quick pasta with whatever was in the fridge.

I tried asking my dad for opinions but all he said was like "we shouldn't even be doing this", basically implying that everyone should go home. But I was thinking "okay everyone needs to eat, even my dad, and even my mom when she gets better, so what's wrong with already prepping something if I am already here?"