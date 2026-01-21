'AITA for not leaving the house for one weekend as requested?' UPDATED 3X

And since her family does not know she is living with two guys. (She is coming from a Muslim family who might see this as a big deal), she wants to keep it a secret. She is asking me to leave the apartment next weekend and move all my toiletries into my room. The problem for my side are simple: I do not have a place to go. I am not asking my gf to spend the weekend at her place.

She is visiting her family this week and won't be back until next week. We are not at the stage of the relationship where this is something reasonable to ask. If the roles were reversed, I would probably say yes but feel very awkward about this. So...I told Sara that. Where am I supposed to stay? Sleep in the library?