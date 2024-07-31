'AITA for not lending my sister my wedding dress?' 'My parents sided with her.'

NTA. There's a difference between, like, borrowing a sweater for a night out, and borrowing a wedding dress that your spouse custom made for you. It's clearly a very special item and special memory for you, and she had no right to get mad.

saintmada said:

NTA. It's YOUR wedding dress. They didn't pay for it. They're not obligated to it. It's not custom-made for your sister, it's custom-made for YOU. How does your family think they have the right to it?

fallingintopolkadots said: