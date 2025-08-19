'AITA for not lending my friend money?' 'I OBVIOUSLY have it.'

So my friend (24F) asked me (26M) to lend her $300 for her car repair and I said no and now she's pretty pissed because she knows I'm not broke right now and could technically afford it.
Here's the thing, she already owes me $150 from like 6 months ago that she keeps saying she'll pay back next week and never does. Plus she has this habit of asking for money but then posting pics of herself out at expensive restaurants the same week.
I'm finally in a good place financially after years of stress I got a win on my prize and I just don't want to mess that up by being the bank for someone who doesn't seem to prioritize paying people back.
She's saying I'm being selfish and that real friends help each other out but honestly I feel like real friends don't put you in awkward positions about money repeatedly. AITA for protecting my own financial stability even though I could help? I feel guilty but also like I'm being reasonable?
Individual_Metal_983 said:
Friends also pay friends back. She doesn't want a loan she wants another gift. I have a policy not to borrow and not to lend. If a friend is in need then I gift what I can. That way there is no expectation or disappointment or annoyance. NTA.
Dodie4153 said:
Remind her of the $150 she owes every time she asks for more.
CandylandCanada said:
NTA. A friend does not count your pennies. A friend doesn't borrow money without repaying it. A friend doesn't call you selfish when you won't do what she wants, when she wants it. Stop twisting yourself into knots about this.
It's not your job to pay for her life. She can make money and spend it responsibly, same as you, yet she isn't. If you've been free with details about your financial situation, then cut that out immediately. It's only giving her fuel for the fire.
Kind_Knowledge4756 said:
NTA you don’t owe your friend anything. She just wants you to pay her expenses so she has more spending money.
WholeAd2742 said:
NTA. Doesn't matter if you're broke or not, it's not HER money, and she's already in debt to you. She needs to manage her own finances, not yours.
YouPotential7365 said:
NTA. Even though you might have money, doesn't mean you have money to "lend." No is a complete sentence. This person doesn't sound like much of a friend.
Top-Entertainer2546 said:
NTA. And the right answer is "I lent you $150 6 months ago and you haven't paid me back. If you paid me just $10 a week it would have been paid off long ago. I won't consider lending you more money until you pay back this loan". And never ever "loan" the leech money again.