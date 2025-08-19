'AITA for not lending my friend money?' 'I OBVIOUSLY have it.'

"AITA for not lending my friend money even though I obviously have it?"

So my friend (24F) asked me (26M) to lend her $300 for her car repair and I said no and now she's pretty pissed because she knows I'm not broke right now and could technically afford it.

Here's the thing, she already owes me $150 from like 6 months ago that she keeps saying she'll pay back next week and never does. Plus she has this habit of asking for money but then posting pics of herself out at expensive restaurants the same week.

I'm finally in a good place financially after years of stress I got a win on my prize and I just don't want to mess that up by being the bank for someone who doesn't seem to prioritize paying people back.