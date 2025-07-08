'AITA for not lending my sister money?' 'I have a high-paying job now.'

I (28M) recently started a new job in tech that pays really well. Honestly, it's the most money I've ever made in my life, and it's completely changed how I live. I grew up in a single parent household, and my older sister (32F) was a huge part of my life when we were kids.
Our mum worked two jobs, so my sister kind of took on a parental role when she was still just a teenager. She cooked for me, helped me with homework, made sure I got to school on time. I’ve always been thankful for that.
The issue is, her adult life has been pretty messy. She’s never been great with money. She's bounced from job to job, tried a bunch of different "business ideas" that didn’t go anywhere, and constantly asks people to loan her money or invest in things. She doesn’t have any savings and has borrowed from our cousins, our mum, and even old friends. A lot of those relationships are strained now.
A couple of weeks ago, she called me and said she was being evicted. She asked if I could give her $5,000 to help her stay in her place. She said she'd pay me back as soon as things "picked up." That’s something she’s said before.
I told her that I couldn’t give her that kind of money right now. I’ve been saving up for a house deposit and trying to be smart with my finances. She got really upset and told me that I wouldn’t even be where I am if it weren’t for her raising me. She said she gave up her childhood for me and that I’m basically abandoning her now that I’ve "made it."
I tried to explain that I appreciate everything she did when we were kids, but I also can’t keep giving out money when I know there's a good chance I’ll never see it again. She hung up on me.
Now our mum is texting me saying my sister is sleeping on her couch and that she’s in a really tough spot. She says I’m turning my back on the one person who was always there for me.
I feel guilty. I really do. But I also feel like my sister brings these situations on herself and expects other people to fix them. I’m not sure what the right thing to do is anymore. AITA for not helping her this time?
Rebel_Grrl said:
Unpopular opinion here, but I was in your sister’s shoes — and I see this from her perspective. Taking on a parental role as a teenager messes you up. Your sister never had the freedom or stability you’ve had, and honestly, it’s no surprise to me that she’s struggling now.
For years, I was like her — lost, constantly bouncing between ideas, not really knowing how to build a future because I never got the chance to build a solid foundation for myself.
It’s not as simple as YTA or NTA. I see arguments for both. But one thing stands out to me: this isn’t just about “another failed business idea” — this is about her losing her housing. That’s a very different kind of emergency.
If you truly care about her — and I believe you do — maybe think about helping in a different way. You’re not obligated to give her money, but maybe offer to pay for therapy, or help her find resources or support that aren’t just another cash loan. She probably doesn’t know how to ask for the kind of help she really needs.
Equivalent-Moose2886 said:
NTA. Honestly your mom is the AH for feeding into your sister's "you have to help me because I raised you." It's your mom that put your sister in that situation, not you. Maybe if your sister finally doesn't get bailed out that she will stop being a leech off everyone around her and actually sort her life out.
HidingRaccoon said:
Very soft YTA: I am not saying you should lend your sister $3,500. But she needs help generally and you are in a position to help. You are ta for not doing anything. Your sister isn't helped with one-time-lending, she needs some structure that will long-term help her to lead a stable life (she helped to provide the same to you).
I'd sit down with her and your mother and think about what actually would help her long term instead of fixing her short term problems (and how to repay all the money she lent). That solution probably will also cost money which probably you will have to spend, but maybe there is an actual chance of seeing it again?
Civil_Environment858 said:
NTA I would help with paying for a coach to do a resume, job interview skills, groceries to help your mom. A new outfit if she needs it for interviews. But cash? No.
MelluraDoss said:
NTA. Your sister’s situation sucks, but here’s the thing, helping someone doesn’t mean enabling them. She’s not asking for a hand up, she’s asking for another handout, and that’s a cycle that’ll never end if someone doesn’t break it.
Yeah, she sacrificed for you, but that doesn’t mean you owe her your financial stability. If she really needs help, maybe point her toward resources instead of cash because throwing money at her problems hasn’t worked yet.
Real-Mall309 said:
NTA she will not pay you back, you’ve seen this with how strained her relationship with others she has borrowed money from.