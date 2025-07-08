'AITA for not lending my sister money?' 'I have a high-paying job now.'

A couple of weeks ago, she called me and said she was being evicted. She asked if I could give her $5,000 to help her stay in her place. She said she'd pay me back as soon as things "picked up." That’s something she’s said before.

I told her that I couldn’t give her that kind of money right now. I’ve been saving up for a house deposit and trying to be smart with my finances. She got really upset and told me that I wouldn’t even be where I am if it weren’t for her raising me. She said she gave up her childhood for me and that I’m basically abandoning her now that I’ve "made it."