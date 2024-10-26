'AITA for not letting my daughter be around her mother?' UPDATED

I had it the other way around, my dad abandoned us when I was 2.5 years old and wanted contact again when I was 9. My mom never got in between. She did meet with my dad before I met him and they agreed on certain rules.

My dad screwed up within 3 or so months and I cried my little heart out wondering why I was not good enough for him. Same hay again 5 years later, he lasted for about 6 months that time. And again when I was 22, after that I broke all contract myself. I was just over the man and his antics.