"AITA for not letting my husband and child drink from my cup or eat from my plate?"

I absolutely hate people picking off my plate or using my cup. Lately, my two-year-old has started trying to pick food out of my plate with his fingers. He’s obsessed with my water bottle and if I put it within reach he takes it and drinks out of it.

I don’t mind sharing my food, as in putting some of it on his plate for him, but I’m just not wanting anyone putting their fingers in my food or backwashing in my water bottle. My husband has now also started eating out of serving dishes or trying to use my fork.