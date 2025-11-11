'AITA for not letting my baby step-niece into my room? I pulled her high chair away from my table.'

There’s hypocrisy, too; she warns me to keep Allie away from Boris’ blankets due to cat hair, but has no issue with her rolling on my fur-covered bed. Once, I closed my door to create a safe space for Boris and protect my things. Allie cried because she couldn’t get to the cat, and my mom acted like I was being cruel.

The final straw was a mealtime incident. Allie constantly tests boundaries by putting her feet on the table. I calmly told her if she did it again, I’d move her chair. She did, so I followed through, pulling her high chair back so her feet couldn’t reach. She cried. Later, my mom criticized my “attitude,” saying I should have “at least smiled” to make it seem nicer.

I disagree; I believe discipline should be calm and consistent, not turned into a game.

Now I’m being painted as the bad guy for setting boundaries. I don’t hate Allie; I just want to protect my cat and my possessions. AITA for trying to set a boundary?