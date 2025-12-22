'AITA for not letting my best friend take advantage of me?'

Finally, she said that on the basis of our friendship would I at least think about it overnight. I told her that she was basically asking me to take on a tenant and all the financial and legal responsibilities that come with it. So if she truly believed this was a good idea, she and her boyfriend will have to sign a contract making them financially responsible for any and all liabilities.

She asked why did she have to be on the contract. I said I was only asking of her what she was asking of me. She got quiet. I told her to think about it and get back to me. Roy later called me and said he would be willing to sign the contract. I said Diane would have to sign it too, as she is the only reason why I am considering it. I then explained to him why I wanted to keep the apartment empty.