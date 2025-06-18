'AITA for not letting my coworker borrow my charger even though her phone was dying?' UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my coworker borrow my charger even though her phone was dying?"

Okay, so this might sound petty, but I swear this has been building up for a while. I (25F) work in an office with mostly cool people, but there’s one girl. Let’s call her Lisa, who constantly "borrows" things and never gives them back unless you ask. And even when you ask, it’s with that sigh like you’re bothering her for wanting your own stuff.

Anyway, last week, I brought in my phone charger the long, good one, not the gas station kind because I forgot to charge overnight. Around 2PM, Lisa strolls over and goes, “Heyyy, is your charger free? Mine’s at home and I need to make a call later.”