'AITA for not letting my daughter's boyfriend propose at my vow renewal?' 'He's a great guy.'

I (50M) have been married to my wife for almost 25 years, we plan on throwing a huge vow renewal in December, it's basically going to be like a 2nd wedding. The whole shebang. We have 7 kids together and this regards our baby girl LaLa. (20F).
Her boyfriend came to me a little over a month ago and asked me for her hand and also asked if he could propose at the vow renewal. He's a great guy, and we get along super well and I genuinely like him for my daughter. I, said yes to both originally and was super excited.
A few weeks pass and he asks can he also invite a few family members of his, I was expecting maybe his parents and siblings, but he instead sends me a list of 25 family members he wants to add. I have a few problems with this.
His family does NOT like my daughter. They are Asian and do not like that their son is with a Black woman. And considering nearly everyone else there will be Black...(to be fair my daughter says he always sticks up for her, and I have witnessed this myself.) He expects us to fund these people like regular guest. As I mentioned this would be just like a wedding. So 25 extra people is a LOT of money.
I told him I couldn't accommodate that many people, he got angry and said I was ruining his special moment and that I "don't really care about Lala" and said I can't do anything if they just show up. I said they absolutely will not show up. I then told him he still had my hand/permission to marry my daughter, but he was not allowed to propose at the vow renewal.
Now him, his family, and my 2 sons both say I was being an ahole and should just suck it up. But my other kids and my wife say that I'm not an ahole and that he's crazy. (Obviously Lala does not know about any of this.) AITA?
Disastrous-Nail-640 said:
NTA. And he’s not the great guy you think he is. The fact that he made the comment about you not being able to do anything they just showed up tells you exactly what kind of person he is.
Comfortable-Drop87 said:
NTA. Everything else aside, if I were your daughter I wouldn't want to be proposed on my parents' vow renewals. Like, I want my own moment, wtf?
SatelliteBeach123 said:
NTA. Are you SURE he's a great guy?
KaliTheBlaze said:
NTA. He wants to have The Big Moment (probably for social media) when he proposes, but he wants you to foot the bill. How…endearing. Asking to horn in on someone else’s celebration is tacky AF by itself, but adding in a demand for you to pay for 25 extra guests is some shocking entitlement.
And then the icing on the cake, it sounds like they are opposed/hostile to your family because of the color of your skin. Wow. Guess you’ve learned your lesson, you can’t give this one an inch or he’ll demand a mile.
NTA. The entitlement this boy is showing would actually make me consider if he is ready for marriage. Imagine what he will expect for their own wedding, he will 99% demand you and your wife pay for the whole big wedding.
AnbennariAden said:
Not gonna lie OP, him claiming it means you "don't care about her" would give me a LOT of pause - do you want him to use that sort of language with your daughter? It seems like manipulation may be his go-to if he doesn't get his way... I'd be reconsidering how I feel about him if I were you.
Now this is just one instance so can't judge completely, but that would freak me out a lot to have some (relatively) random ass dude trying to claim what he knows about my familial relationships. He sounds...entitled. NTA.
Agreeable_Form_9618 said:
NTA, he doesn't really sound like a nice guy. In my opinion, getting married at 20 is crazy. The person you are at 20 is very different from the person you are at 30.