'AITA for not letting my daughter's boyfriend propose at my vow renewal?' 'He's a great guy.'

"AITA for not letting my daughter's boyfriend propose at my vow renewal?"

I (50M) have been married to my wife for almost 25 years, we plan on throwing a huge vow renewal in December, it's basically going to be like a 2nd wedding. The whole shebang. We have 7 kids together and this regards our baby girl LaLa. (20F).

Her boyfriend came to me a little over a month ago and asked me for her hand and also asked if he could propose at the vow renewal. He's a great guy, and we get along super well and I genuinely like him for my daughter. I, said yes to both originally and was super excited.

A few weeks pass and he asks can he also invite a few family members of his, I was expecting maybe his parents and siblings, but he instead sends me a list of 25 family members he wants to add. I have a few problems with this.