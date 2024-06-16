'AITA for not letting my family stay at my apartment because they can't respect my girlfriend's needs?'

On the 3rd day I ended up spending almost $1,000 on an airbnb so she could sleep. They said I was being ridiculous and that she was exaggerating because there's no way she stayed up for 2 nights.

The rest of the visit was ok since she was able to sleep but they kept making comments about how ridiculous we were being for getting an airbnb. Now they want to visit our city and stay in our apartment but I said no because when we stayed with them, it was a nightmare for both of us and I can't throw her off in her own home.