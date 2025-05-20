'AITA for not letting my friend bring her dog to stay at my house while she visits?' MAJOR UPDATE

I told her kind of frantically, honestly that this wasn’t okay and she needed to take Maple outside so we could talk. She just exploded. Said I was being “ridiculous” and “cold,” that my house isn’t a "temple for cats" (her words), and that I clearly “value animals more than people.” I told her again, as calmly as I could manage, that she needed to leave. That’s when she snapped.

She knocked over this little bookshelf I keep in the living room plants, books, everything flying. Then she grabbed a coffee mug off the side table and smashed it on the floor. For context, it was one of the last things my partner had from his grandma. He was right there, watching it all happen. We ended up calling the authorities.