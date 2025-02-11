'AITA for not letting my friends use my backyard for their wedding because they do not want me to bring a plus one?' + UPDATE

Here is the situation. Last summer, I bought my grandparents' house. This house was the hangout spot for my friends and I throughtout our childhood. This includes my friend "Dave."
The house has a sizable amount of land, which includes a lake and a gazebo. I was supposed to buy the house with my now ex-girlfriend ("Leslie"). But, going through the process of getting approved to buy, I found out that she has massive amounts of credit card and personal debt that she hide from me throughout our four years together.
I decided to breakup as a result. That was about six months ago. I met Leslie because Dave's long-term girlfriend ("Kim") is Leslie's cousin. Dave and Kim are engaged and set to get married in April.
When I was buying the house, they asked if they could have the ceremony at the gazebo, which I agreed to do. In December, I started dating again. Leslie has not taken this well at all.
She thinks we are going to get back together and has tried multiple times to make that happen. I have told her in no uncertain terms that isn't happening. Dave and Kim have asked me to not bring a plus-one to the wedding for "Leslie's sake."
I have told them that this request is ridiculous. This wedding is happening at my house, using my land, and I am not allowed to bring a date because of a crazy ex? If that is the case, then they need to find a new venue for the wedding.
They are pissed about this given the short time frame of when the wedding is supposed ot happen.
So, we are at an impasse. AITA?
I am fully aware of the liability issues, which is why I purchased, and they reimbursed me for a "special event" insurance policy which will provide 100% coverage for any damges, claims, injuries, etc. to any of the property or persons up to $2M. It is one of the first things we did after I agreed to have the event in my home.
The wedding will have a maximum, if every comes, of 75 guests, 5 catering staff, and 5 security staff (the security is because this is an open area that anyone walking past can access).
The house has hosted events twice this size and logistically it has been fine. On the property are two cottages, one with one bathroom and the other with two bathrooms. The only portion of my house that will not be locked during the wedding is the finished basement. The basement has two bathrooms.
Every person who is single (ie. not in an established relationship) received an invitation with a plus-one, including me and Leslie. This talk came after I sent in my return card and indicated I was bringing a plus-one.
Now, they are saying they do not want me to have the plus-one because Leslie blew up about it and they are afraid of a blowup at the wedding. Leslie indicated she intends to bring someone on her card. I do not know if she will actually bring someone.
They want to tell you who you can have at your own home and think is is fine, they're nuts.
If they want to dictate guest rules, they should pay for a venue. He is being generous, and they’re being entitled.
Yeah, He is offering them a free wedding venue, and they’re trying to control his personal life in return? That’s not how favors work.
Pull an Uno Reverse. Tell them Leslie isn't allowed on your property and watch their heads explode.
Long_Assistant8873 (OP)
The petty part of me did absolutely consider saying, "Well, Leslie cannot come to my house or on my land so it shouldn't be a problem."
This is the way. Agree not to bring a date. It's a small concession that actually protects your best interests. Whoever you brought would have the worst time navigating this ex girlfriend drama. Instead tell them that you are not comfortable having Leslie on your property and thank them for bringing this to your attention before the wedding.
You had thought you could peacefully coexist with the wedding but if you bringing a date would cause problems than they've opened your eyes to that not being the case. It's just better for everyone's mental health if she sits this one out. Feed them some BS on not wanting the ex girlfriend drama to take the spotlight away from them on their special day.
I mean, if a wedding with only 75 guests warranted hiring FIVE security staff, this sounds like a group well acquainted with drama.
This is bonkers.. I had a cousin that wanted to use my dad's cottage for her baby shower (not th esame, I know- but some similarities to the dynamic here) and she literally told my family we had to TEAR DOWN the shed on the property.
Needless to say we politely declined, and guess what? She still begged to use it despite everything. The difference was no one felt cool with it at that point soooo the kibosh was put on the whole thing. NTA, this is cooky behavior. Take care of your home!!
Oh, hell no! They want to use your house, your land, and then have the audacity to tell you who you can and can't bring? You’re not some background extra in their event , you own the freaking place! Stand your ground. They can either respect your right to bring whoever you want to your own damn house, or they can find somewhere else to get married. Not your problem.