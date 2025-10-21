'AITA for not letting my future ex-wife and her friend sleep in the master bedroom?'

I (43M) am going through a divorce. We still live in the same house for a few more days until my future ex-wife moves into her rental. She was supposed to move out this weekend while I was away, but the rental wasn't available yet (to be clear, this part wasn't her fault). She was going to get an AirBNB but I told her she could stay until the rental was ready. So when I got home Sunday night, she was still there.
My flight was delayed, I got in around 9pm (my normal bedtime because I have work early), and I was exhausted. I use a CPAP machine and have it set up in the master. I wasn't sleeping well during my trip and was really looking forward to just crashing in my own bed.
When I walked in, the house was a disaster with stuff everywhere because she’d been packing (and maybe a little because people had clearly been drinking and hanging out).
My future ex-wife and her friend (who came from Florida were both drinking and asked if they could sleep in the master bedroom (where I normally sleep) because they had been sleeping there while I was away, it was a king size, and the other rooms “weren’t as comfortable.”
I told them no. I told them that I was tired, had just gotten off a delayed flight, and had work in the morning. I wasn’t rude, just firm, albeit a bit grumpy because of the situation. They got annoyed and told me I was being selfish and an ahole because it was “only one night” and I should have let them have the room. Her friend said that her husband would have let them have the master.
For context, there were other bedrooms they could’ve used. They just preferred the master bed because it’s a king size. Its not like they slept on the floor or an air mattress. I also think she's annoyed because it obviously was "our" bedroom for 15+ years until the last few months when our marriage fell apart.
From my perspective, I was exhausted, this is still my primary bedroom until she actually moves out, and I didn’t feel like getting displaced from my own bed...especially not at 9pm when I was wiped. She thinks I’m an ahole for not being “flexible” for just one night. I think it was completely reasonable to want to sleep in my own bed, especially under these circumstances. AITA?
calacmack said:
NTA. Especially because it was your room and all of your stuff was in there. And it's weird that she and her friend slept in your room while you were away without your knowledge.
sparksgirl1223 said:
One doesn't live there. One is moving out. You live there. They shouldn't have been in your bed while you were gone, much less asked if they could have it while you were there. NTA.
Artistic-Tough-7764 said:
NTA. She asked. The answer was "no."
thepompompets said:
NTA they just wanted to annoy you and make you feel guilty by being childish. A worse man would have told them to go find an Airbnb or move to the friend's husband's king size bed, after cleaning the entire house. You dealt with it graciously.
kmanrsss said:
NTA. Who cares what she thinks? You’re getting divorced. Her opinion no longer matters.
Vandreeson said:
NTA. You told her not to get an AirBnB, and that wasn't enough? Your house, your bed. Who cares what her friends husband would do, you're not him?
Wonderful-Put-2453 said:
They were jerks for even asking. Should have shown them the door.