"AITA for not letting my husband eat the dinner I made because he said it 'wasn’t real cooking?'"

I (33F) have been married to my husband (35M) for 4 years, together for 7. He’s always been kind of weird about food...like, won’t eat leftovers, thinks slow cookers are “lazy,” says microwaves “k*ll flavor.”

Whatever. I’ve learned to pick my battles. So last night I made a big dinner using the air fryer and rice cooker...teriyaki salmon, crispy garlic broccoli, and jasmine rice. It actually slapped. I plate everything and call him down, and he walks into the kitchen, sees the appliances out, and literally scoffs. Like dramatically.

I blinked at him. I was so taken off guard I just went, “Excuse me?”

He goes, “This isn’t real cooking. You just push buttons.”

He goes, “I’m just saying, my mom would never. She cooked every night from scratch. Pots, pans, oven. You just dump things into machines and call it gourmet.”

I swear to God something in me SNAPPED. I said “Cool. Then go eat at your mom’s.”