"AITA for not letting my husband eat the dinner I made because he said it 'wasn’t real cooking?'"

I (33F) have been married to my husband (35M) for 4 years, together for 7. He’s always been kind of weird about food...like, won’t eat leftovers, thinks slow cookers are “lazy,” says microwaves “k*ll flavor.”
Whatever. I’ve learned to pick my battles. So last night I made a big dinner using the air fryer and rice cooker...teriyaki salmon, crispy garlic broccoli, and jasmine rice. It actually slapped. I plate everything and call him down, and he walks into the kitchen, sees the appliances out, and literally scoffs. Like dramatically.
He goes, “This isn’t real cooking. You just push buttons.”
I blinked at him. I was so taken off guard I just went, “Excuse me?”
He goes, “I’m just saying, my mom would never. She cooked every night from scratch. Pots, pans, oven. You just dump things into machines and call it gourmet.”
I swear to God something in me SNAPPED. I said “Cool. Then go eat at your mom’s.”
Took his plate, dumped it in the trash (probably petty, but I was fuming), and sat on the couch with my food like it was the Last Supper. He called me dramatic. I told him I’m not his chef, and if my cooking isn’t good enough, he can make his own. He slept in the guest room and hasn’t talked to me all morning.
I know I escalated but I honestly feel like I’m losing my mind. I cook 90% of our meals. He’s never had to grocery shop or meal prep or even boil water for himself. But suddenly I’m not a “real” cook because I used an air fryer? AITA for not letting him eat after that comment? Or did I just go nuclear over something dumb?
Bretnan1984 wrote:
My wife would've smacked me if I said that shit to her. Tossing stuff in an air fryer is more than just buttons.
NTA.
silver_thef#$k wrote:
NTA sounds like it's husband's turn to cook. And, of course, no using any appliances. After all, that's not real cooking, is it?
opie30-30 wrote:
NTA. He should be thankful he has a wife that makes his meals and puts thought into it. His reaction is akin to someone saying "this isn't real cooking, you made it in an electric convection oven. My mom used a wood burning stove." Times change, there's nothing wrong with you using modern appliances to make the process easier.
I think your reaction of "go eat at your mom's house" is perfectly valid. Throwing it in the trash? Maybe it's a bit dramatic, but you sent a message. You deserve to be appreciated and your work making meals is a valuable contribution.
jtrail13 wrote:
You are for sure NTA. I have to say, your response was the exact one I hoped you would have. Down to telling him to go eat at his mom’s. I might have even gone further if it was me but it was an appropriate response. And for the record, an air fryer is just a tiny oven and a rice cooker is just a different shaped pot.
HatofFlavour wrote:
People invent more efficient labour saving devices for a reason. From now on prepare him only a Pot Noodle as from his attitude that's equivalent to what you were cooking.